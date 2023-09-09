Tribunal victory: Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

Immediate Past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election of February 25th, 2023.

In a statement personally signed by the former Vice President, he stated that “the ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.”

Below is the Former Vice President’s message verbatim :

Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the Presidential election of February 25th 2023.

This ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and its rule of law. The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.

Our nation now needs all of us to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realization of the incredible potential of our country.