Kogi guber: Okun people are not slaves – Abejide

Richard Elesho

Candidate of the African Democractic Congress, ADC, in the November 11 Kogi governorship election, Hon. Leke Abejide has said the establishment of a state university in Kogiwest was not enough to stop the people of the area from their legitimate quest to govern the state, as they are not slaves and explaining that he was in the race to win.

The serving Representative of Yagba Federal Constituency who denied stepping down from the governorship race for another candidate, made this known in Mopa, headquarters of MopAmuro Local Government Area, LGA this weekend. He spoke at a thank you visit in the Palace of the Elulu of Mopa, Oba Julius Joledo.

Abejide said his visit was to appreciate the royal fathers for the roles played in the last elections. He assured that under President Bola Tinubu, Yagba will get a fair deal.

“Some are saying I am only popular in Okun land. Let me assure you, when they get to other parts of the state, they will meet me there. The November governorship election is not about political parties but the people.

“They gave us university and expect us to abandon our right to be governor of the state. We have a university, polytechnic, and other institutions in Igala land, yet they are still agitating to be the next governor of the state. We have a university and a federal college of education in the central senatorial district, yet the incumbent government picked someone from there to be the next governor. Why will anyone think giving Okun people a university will make us chicken out of the governorship race?

“We are not slaves, neither are we inferior to others in the state. We in the west have been supportive of other senatorial districts to be governors of the state. Now is our time,” Abejide said.

He bemoaned the widespread hunger in the state and promised to roll out policies that would alleviate the suffering of Kogites if elected in November.

“Civil servants will have cause to smile. Percentage salaries will be a thing of the past. Farmers will not be abandoned. Rural roads will get attention to enable farmers to transport their produce to desired markets.”

In a remark, Oba Joledo thanked the ADC candidate for his excellent representation in the Green Chamber, assured him of the continued support of the traditional institution, and prayed for him to succeed in all his endeavours.

He commended Abejide for his sustained education intervention scheme that has touched lives in all communities in Yagba federal constituency as well as the numerous road rehabilitation projects.

“We have been supporting you and we will continue to do so. We are proud of you and appreciate you for not disappointing us. You have been tested, and you are trusted.

“We thank you for your road projects, education intervention, and care for traditional rulers.

“Your good works will campaign for you,” he said.

Oba Joledo told Abejide that the major challenge faced by residents of Mopamuro local government is poor road network.

“Also, remember our unemployed youths. We have qualified youths for all cadres of job opportunities.

“Monarchs unanimously decided to make Abejide the Asiwaju of Yagba Land because he truly deserves it. You can count on our 100% support anytime,” he added.