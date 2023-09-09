Group holds one million man march for Uzodimma’s reelection

Saturday, September 9, 2023


The gale of endorsement for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term got even more pronounced at the weekend with a group of young men and women under the umbrella of Hope Community Vanguard stagging a one million man march in support of his re-election come November 11,2023.

The group’s membership cuts across the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

The members who are also stakeholders in the security architecture of Imo State used the opportunity of the march to pledge to vote massively and protect their votes for Governor Uzodimma in November.

The march saw the group setting out from the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square through the Bank road and eventually terminating at the Government House round about on Okigwe road where they were received by the Governor.

The leader of the group, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Motor Parks in Imo State, Pastor Frank Onwumere, said the march was to show appreciation, solidarity and gratitude to the Governor for all his good works that are unprecedented in the State and to assure him of the group’s unalloyed support as he seeks reelection for a second term.

To reassure the Governor of their support, Pastor Onwumere said the group found it auspicious to bestow a meritorious Award on the Governor in appreciation for what he has done in Imo and also, “to unanimously endorse him for a second tenure.”

Addressing the group, Governor Uzodimma thanked them for coming to identify with him and assured them that his government will work with them to make Imo better.

“Go back to your various Communities and take the message of peace, reconciliation and unity back and work together with officers of government in the Communities to ensure overall peace in our land,” the Governor charged them.

On behalf of himself and government of Imo State, he promised that he will continue to serve Imo State well to the Glory of God.

 

 

