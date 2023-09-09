Earthquake: President Tinubu Sends Condolences to King of Morocco

Earthquake: President Tinubu Sends Condolences to King of Morocco

Saturday, September 9, 2023 4:11 pm


King Mohammed VI of Morocco

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

President Bola Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland, which claimed many lives.

The President commiserates with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

President Tinubu assures the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the President assured

