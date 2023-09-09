CP Emeka confirms killing of DPO,SP Angbanshim by Cultist in Rivers

*DPO team ran out of ammunitions, captured

*Body dismembered and viral video posted online

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A gang of will armed men led by a wanted notorious Cult kingpin known as 2 Baba and leader of Iceland cult group lon Friday night, killed the Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbanshim, in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State .

It was gathered that the incident happened when the gunmen laid ambush on the DPO and his team while on a mission to raid some criminal hideouts around the area.

It was learnt that the gunmen on sighting the Policemen opened fire on them which was retaliated by the Police. But while the other Policemen fled, after they ran out of bullets, the deceased officer advanced in the gun battle and was captured by the hooligans,killed and his body dismembered .

Ahoada East and West have lately become dens of cultists,who kidnap,maim and kill innocent people.

Reports have it that a wanted notorious Cult kingpin known as “2Baba” and his gang who allegedly were armed with 4GPMG rifles and other sophisticated weapons had prior information of their mission got prepared and laid ambush.

There was a shoot out for several minutes between the DPO and 2Baba Led Iceland,the bullets were not penetrating either of the side till the Police men was said to have ran out of ammunition.

While he DPO attempted running, it was learnt he had a muscle cramp and they caught him alive,took him away.

For over fours hours no reinforcement in Odeimude,Ahoada East.

What a sad day.

Our Correspondent reports that Angbanshim was redeployed from Divisional Police headquarters Borinin Khana local government area to the Ahoada Division employ his well known gallantry to fight dangerous Cult kingpins and their gangs terrorizing both the Ahoada East and Ahoada-West because area.

His gallantry made substantial results before his tragic demise last night.

However, in a swift reaction the Commissioner of Police, Rivers Police Command,Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka has vowed to fish out the killers of DPO in Rivers and ensure diligent Investigations.

According to the CP Emeka “In an unfortunate incident on the evening of September 8, 2023, the DPO of Ahoda Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odumude Area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal blackspots in the region. The operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts.

“Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.

“In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.

“The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco. However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.

“The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, PhD, has expressed deep determination to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice. An extensive investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of SP Bako Angbashim and all those affected by this distressing incident”SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer.

In May this year, cultists killed one person in Abarikpo community in the Ahoada East Local Government Area while five persons were killed in Odiereke- Ubie community in Ahoada West.

There have also been reports of kidnapping,raping and missing persons in the axis.

The slain DPO,SP Bakor Angbanshim who goes to war against criminals on bare legs before he was ambushed and killed on the night of September