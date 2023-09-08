12 fresh facts on Laoye, the RCCG pastor turned traditional ruler 

Friday, September 8, 2023 4:57 pm


Afolabi Ghandi Laoye

By Nehru Odeh

Prince Afolabi Ghandi Laoye,  a former pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, was on Friday September 8 2023 installed as the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

Laoye, who was based in the United States of America, arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private chopper, which landed at Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace.

His installation has generated ripples because this is coming despite a restraining court order.

Some members of the family had opposed the approval, and headed to court, arguing that he was not part of the process right from the beginning.

The Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi transited to the Great Beyond, on December 12, 2021.

The new Oba is proclaimed His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III.

Here are 12 fresh facts on the clergyman turned traditional ruler.

1. He is married to  Pastor Mrs. Omo Olaoye and they are blessed with two daughters.

 

  1. He graduated in 1982 from Obafemi Awolowo University with a BA Honours in English and Literary Studies; he also holds a Masters degree (1987) in Industrial and Labor Relations with emphasis on Human Resource Management from Nigeria’s premier University, University of Ibadan.

 

  1. His wife is the founder and Pastor in charge of the Jesus Women Ministries, a women’s ministry that addresses pertinent women’s issues from birth to old age, to positively affect these areas in line with the Word of God.

 

  1. Until his installation as Soun, he was the lead pastor of RCCG, Jesus House, Washington DC, United States of America.

 

  1. He became a pastor at RCCG in 1992.

 

  1. He is the recipient of various awards which include the Youth Empowerment and Positive Mentoring of Africans in the Diaspora Award which was conferred by the African Business Roundtable in December 2008

 

  1. His father contested for the kingship title but did not succeed.

 

  1. He had always maintained he wasn’t interested in becoming Soun but, according to him, he later changed his mind when he got a call from God.

 

  1. He once said since he had spent most of his adult life as a clergyman, he would retire at 60 until the choice of becoming Soun came

 

  1. He has led RCCG churches in three countries –  three in Nigeria, one in Germany and the United States.

 

  1. He has done missionary work in other countries.

 

  1. Before his installation as Soun, he was in charge of Conventions and Special Projects in RCCG North America.

 

