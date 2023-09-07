Commissioners: Omotoso, Abayomi, 13 others now confirmed by Lagos Assembly

Thursday, September 7, 2023 5:32 pm


Speaker Obasa

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 15 out of the second batch of 18 nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently.

The confirmation happened after Hon. Mojeed Fatai, Chief Whip and chairman of the screening committee, laid a report of the exercise before the House.

At a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers rejected Engr. Olalere Odusote, Mr. Samuel Egube.

However, the House resolved to step down the confirmation of Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu for another day.

Dr. Obasa, commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at plenary.

Those confirmed include:

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen
Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi
Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi
Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola
Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem
Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe
Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada
Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare
Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho
Mr. Mosopefoluwa George
Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi
Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola
Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

