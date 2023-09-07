Commissioners: Omotoso, Abayomi, 13 others now confirmed by Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 15 out of the second batch of 18 nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently.

The confirmation happened after Hon. Mojeed Fatai, Chief Whip and chairman of the screening committee, laid a report of the exercise before the House.

At a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers rejected Engr. Olalere Odusote, Mr. Samuel Egube.

However, the House resolved to step down the confirmation of Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu for another day.

Dr. Obasa, commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at plenary.

Those confirmed include:

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi

Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola

Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada

Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare

Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho

Mr. Mosopefoluwa George

Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa