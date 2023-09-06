Kano State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Marks 100 Days in Office 

By Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu

Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, has successfully completed his first 100 days in office, representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in some official duties. Over this period, Deputy Governor Gwarzo has been actively engaged in a range of official duties and public engagements, showcasing his commitment to serving the people of Kano State.

Gwarzo’s journey began on May 31, 2023, when he formally assumed office. One of his initial actions was to engage with the staff of his office, demonstrating his dedication to building a strong team to support his duties as the deputy governor.

Throughout his first 100 days, Deputy Governor Gwarzo hosted several prominent delegations, including the Kano State Labour Union, the Tarauni NNPP Political Caucus, and the French Ambassador, with the aim of strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation.

His extensive itinerary also included attending various events of regional and national significance. Among these, Deputy Governor Gwarzo visited Kaduna State to participate in the Organization of Islamic Council (OIC) meeting and inspect the lounge of the deputy governor, showcasing his commitment to inter-state relations.

In another notable event, Gwarzo attended a reception to honor Saudi doctors who had performed life-saving heart surgeries for 12 patients in Kano, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in healthcare.

He also attended the closing ceremony of the National Under-20 Football Competition sponsored by the Nigerian Navy, underlining the significance of sports in youth development and social cohesion.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo’s commitment to social and community development was further demonstrated when he inspected the Guzu Guzu Irrigation Farm in Kabo Local Government, promoting agricultural development and food security in the state.

His engagement with various organizations, including the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and the Open Government Partnership, reflects his dedication to promoting good governance and transparency.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo also paid a condolence visit to the family and people of Bebeji Local Government Area over the passing of Chairman Alh. Sani Kanti Ranka, showing empathy and solidarity during times of grief.

He was instrumental in the official opening ceremony of the State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability Training for state and local government auditors, reinforcing the importance of financial transparency and accountability.

In the realm of education, Deputy Governor Gwarzo attended the launch of the 2023 NECO exams at Rumfa College and welcomed over 1,900 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 NYSC members posted to Kano State.

His active involvement in national affairs was evident when he attended the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council of Presidential Villa.

Additionally, Deputy Governor Gwarzo unveiled the Technical Adviser of Kano Pillar Football Club, Audu Mai Kaba, supporting sports development in the state.

His relentless commitment to serving the people of Kano State was evident as he received ultrate civil servants at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs and attended various training sessions, including a two-day training on press, security, and protocol of government house and deputy governor’s office at the Centre for Democratic Study Mambayya House.

Furthermore, Deputy Governor Gwarzo inspected the Kano State Data Center, emphasizing the importance of modern technology in governance.

In his efforts to promote skill acquisition, Deputy Governor Gwarzo inspected the Aliko Dangote Ultra-Modern Skill Acquisition Center and welcomed the Nigerian Vigilante Group during a courtesy visit.

His commitment to healthcare was underlined when he flagged off the Polio vaccination exercise, demonstrating the government’s commitment to eradicating preventable diseases.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo continued to showcase Kano State’s rich culture by attending a show on Northern Nigeria’s social arts and culture at Ado Bayero Mall.

In a bid to boost agricultural development, he attended the flag-off of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket at Bunkure Local Government Area.

His engagement with the Council of Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools, led by 44 Local Government Area Chairmen, underscored his dedication to religious and educational matters.

Moreover, Deputy Governor Gwarzo actively participated in various relief and development initiatives, including the distribution of relief materials under the Federal Government Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention Program.

He received a delegation from Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Transformation and hosted a courtesy visit by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, led by Dr. Jeremie Zangarana and Trailey Mc Nell, highlighting his commitment to partnership for development.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo also inspected the construction progress of a bridge at Kwakwaci, Gwarzo Local Government Area, an essential infrastructure project for the state.

He convened a meeting with all 44 Local Government Area Directors of Personnel Management at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, reinforcing the government’s commitment to grassroots development.

Additionally, Deputy Governor Gwarzo marked his 100 days with the commissioning of Juma’at mosques in Kumurya, Bunkure Local Government Area, and Rano Local Government Area, emphasizing the importance of religious institutions in the community.

His tenure’s 100-day milestone was further celebrated with the commissioning of ABZ Guest Inn in Gwarzo Local Government Area, an important addition to the state’s hospitality industry.

Deputy Governor Gwarzo’s first 100 days in office have been marked by a relentless commitment to public service, development, and engagement with various stakeholders. As he continues his journey as Kano State’s Deputy Governor, the people of Kano State can expect continued dedication to their welfare and prosperity.

Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu is the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State.