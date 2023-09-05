Kano: CP Gumel pledges support to ministry of land

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 7:32 pm


Commissioner for Land receiving souvenir from CP Gumel during the visit at Bomapai Police headquarters

* PCACC Chair advocates Anti-Corruption unit in Land Ministry
By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has pledged full support to the state Ministry of Land and Physical Planning, in land administration and other projects of the Ministry that require police attention.
The Police Boss said his Command is ever ready to discharge its constitutional resppnbilities in helping implementing the state  government’s sustainable programmes on land administration for the benefit of all citizens.
CP Gumel gave the assurance when he received the Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu Kibiya and his team who visited him in his office.
He said his Command remains prepared  to work with all government agencies and private organizations to ensure  maintenance of law and order, across the state.
CP Gumel maintained that as a security agency, the Police would do all what it takes  to support government to implement its  policies 100 per cent.
“Let me assure you that whenever you need our services, we will not hesitate to come  and render helping hands without delay and in accordance with the law, to  fulfil the constitutional provision which established your work and mandate,” CP Gumel added.
The Kano Chief Sheriff, however, advised  Commissioner Aliyu Kibiya  to organize a retreat or workshop for the staff of the Ministry in order to sensitize them, pointing out that, “this will reduce the illicit behavior among the staff and also will serve as an avenue of interaction between you and your staff.”
Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-gado has urged the state Commissioner of Land to establish  Anti Corruptional Transparency Unit in the Ministry.
Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-gado made the call when he received the Commissioner and his entourage who called on  him at the Commission’s headquarters.
He said the establishment of the  unit will help  in fighting corruption, forgery and double allocation and appoint personnel of proven integrity to head the unit.
“You have a very tasking challenges because most of the cases this commission recieved are land disputes,” Muhuyi stated.
He commended the Commissioner for his zeal and resilience in fighting corruption at all costs.
In his responses to CP Gumel and Bar. Muhuyi, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu Kibiya said they were at the agencies to introduce the new management team of the Ministry of Land.
He solicited for their support and cooperation towards his aim of fighting against corruption and negative behavior in land administration and management.

