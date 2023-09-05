Impeachment saga: Edo DG, Shaibu withdraws court case against Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

There are indications that the long standing hostility between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, will soon be over, following the withdrawal of the case from court by the embattled deputy governor.

The withdrawal notice was announced in a two-paragraph statement dated 5 September, 2023 and signed by Shaibu himself.

The statement reads:

“Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr. Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians, including party leaders, traditional rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above-named suit and with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu have authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advise and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State, Edo. I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss and senior brother for this path of peace.

The Deputy Governor fell out with his boss, after he publicly made known his ambition to contest for next year’s governorship election in the state.

Thereafter, Shaibu filed a case in a Federal Court, in Abuja, and objltain an injunction to forestall possible impeachment.

Besides Governor Godwin Obaseki, other defendant in the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, are: the Inspector-General of Police, State Security Service and the Chief Judge of Edo State.