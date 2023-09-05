Fuel subsidy palliative: Obaseki approves free transport service across Edo

Fuel subsidy palliative: Obaseki approves free transport service across Edo

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 11:06 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

To cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government on people of Edo, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has approved free transport service for passengers across all state-owned Edo City Transport Ltd (ECTS).

The free bus service takes effect from Monday, 11 September, 2023, and will run between 6.30 am to 7 pm daily.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Andrew Okungbowa, in a statement on Monday, said the free transport service is aimed at significantly reducing the citizens’ mobility problems and improving their welfare amid the hardship caused by the federal government’s subsidy removal policy.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has directed the State-owned transport company, Edo City Transport Ltd (ECTS), to commence free bus services to all passengers on all their routes with effect from 11th September 2023.

“The free bus service which spans an initial two-month period covers commuting within the Benin metropolis and from Benin- City to the major cities in the three senatorial districts.

“The Governor’s compassionate approval is aimed at providing succour to the people of Edo State in the light of the numerous challenges arising from the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“It is hoped that this transportation support of the caring Governor will significantly reduce the citizens’ mobility problems and improve their welfare within this period, while all efforts are being made to purchase new gas-powered buses for the State.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Police Officers paraded for allegedly extorting a total sum of N6.5million from victims they abducted in Omoku,Rivers State 30 mins ago

    Alleged Extortion of N6.5m by Police Officers: Victims Narrate Ordeals
    42 mins ago

    Wale Adedayo and media bias against Governor Abiodun
    Victor Antai NDDV Executive Director 2 hours ago

    Antai thanks Tinubu, Akpabio, others for appointment as NDDV Executive Director
    Justice Mary Odili (retired) 2 hours ago

    Odili’s Advice at Gadzama’s Colloquium Not to a Party But All Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    Deplorable fed roads: Obaseki vows to construct alternate roads
    Adams Oshiomhole 3 hours ago

    Edo north senatorial district election: Oshiomhole floors Alimikhena at tribunal
    Murtala Yakubu Ajaka 4 hours ago

    Kogi police to SDP’s Ajaka: You are under investigation
    President Bola Tinubu 6 hours ago

    Tinubu, 100 days and the burden of resetting Nigeria