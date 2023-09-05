Edo north senatorial district election: Oshiomhole floors Alimikhena at tribunal

Edo north senatorial district election: Oshiomhole floors Alimikhena at tribunal

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 1:26 pm


 

Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke

The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, on Monday dismissed the petition of Senator Francis Alimikhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of Senator Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 25 February, 2023, Edo North Senatorial District election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced the former governor of the state as winner of the election.

Not satisfied with the declaration, Alimikhena filed a petition at the Tribunal seeking to upturn the result announced by the electoral umpire, in a suit numbered EPT/ED/SEN/02/2023.

Affirming the victory of Senator Oshiomhole, the three-man tribunal headed by Justice O.A. Chuioke, dismissed Senator Alimikhena’s petition for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgement on behalf of the tribunal chairman, Justice Chuioke, Justice Alero Akeredolu, held that the petitioners failed woefully to proved their case, adding that they can not rely on weakness or strength of the respondents to prove their cases against Comrade Oshiomhole.

Again, Justice Akeredolu held that the petitioners also failed to tender before the tribunal any relevant document to prove a case of non compliance as contained in their petitions.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Police Officers paraded for allegedly extorting a total sum of N6.5million from victims they abducted in Omoku,Rivers State 30 mins ago

    Alleged Extortion of N6.5m by Police Officers: Victims Narrate Ordeals
    41 mins ago

    Wale Adedayo and media bias against Governor Abiodun
    Victor Antai NDDV Executive Director 2 hours ago

    Antai thanks Tinubu, Akpabio, others for appointment as NDDV Executive Director
    Justice Mary Odili (retired) 2 hours ago

    Odili’s Advice at Gadzama’s Colloquium Not to a Party But All Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    Deplorable fed roads: Obaseki vows to construct alternate roads
    Murtala Yakubu Ajaka 4 hours ago

    Kogi police to SDP’s Ajaka: You are under investigation
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 5 hours ago

    Fuel subsidy palliative: Obaseki approves free transport service across Edo
    President Bola Tinubu 6 hours ago

    Tinubu, 100 days and the burden of resetting Nigeria