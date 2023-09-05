Catholic Laity Council pledges support to Uzodimma ahead governorship election

Members of the Catholic Laity Council from Abia, Anambra and Imo States have thrown their weight behind Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

They did on Monday when the new executive members of the body, after their swearing in ceremony, paid a courtesy call on the Governor at the Government House Owerri to show solidarity.

Grand Patron of the Catholic Laity Council, Prof Maurice Iwu, Executive Secretary of the Group, Barr ( Dame) Chisara Egwim- Chima and the Owerri Provincial Council President, Hon. Placidus Onyedika Chijioke, led other officials to the meeting.

Briefing Governor Uzodimma on the reason for the meeting, Chijioke thanked him for finding time to interface with them, noting that the body appreciates all he has been doing to turn around the fortunes of Imo State since assuming office in January 2020.

He said that they have been praying for the Governor and do not have a choice than to work with, and support him, as he seeks reelection come November 11 because they believe he still has a lot to offer the people of Imo State.

Amplifying the essence of the visit, Prof Iwu noted that the importance of the Catholic Laity Council cannot be over emphasised because “99 per cent of the membership are Catholics.”