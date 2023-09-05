Antai thanks Tinubu, Akpabio, others for appointment as NDDV Executive Director

The Executive Director of Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Rt. Hon. Victor Antai has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for finding him worthy for appointment as the Executive Director of Projects of the NDDC.

In a message he personally signed, Hon. Antai said he was humbled by the outpouring of love, support and solidarity by Akwa Ibom people across political party lines since the announcement for the reconstitution of the board of the Commission was made and pledged to work with all stakeholders for the development of the Niger Delta.

According to Hon Antai who was the Akwa Ibom State, Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the last election, “I am honoured for being found worthy by President Bola Tinubu of the appointment as the Executive Director of the NDDC. I shall also remain eternally grateful to our grand leader, the Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his support to me at all times and the political pillar we have known over the years.

“I am humbled for the show of love by Akwa Ibom people across political party lines including politicians, community leaders, lawmakers, youth groups through social media posts, congratulatory messages and personal visits since the announcement was made.

“I am deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of congratulations and encouragements. With boundless gratitude for the confidence reposed in me by the President and with an unwavering resolve to honour that trust, I pledge to work with all stakeholders for the development of our region as expressed by the mandate of the NDDC,” he said.

Hon. Antai solicited the support and collaboration of all strata of the Niger Delta including traditional rulers and youth groups for the new board to accomplish a new development paradigm for the region as they come on board.