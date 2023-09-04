NANS decorates Uzodimma as patron, inducts governor into her hall of fame

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have inducted Governor Hope Uzodimma into their Hall of Fame, decorating the governor at the weekend as their most cherished Patron.

The national body of students said the induction was in recognition of the extraordinary work the governor has done to advance the course of unity in the country and more importantly, to improve the lot of the youths and students.

The event took place at the Government House Owerri on Saturday night when members of NANS, led by their national officers, paid a courtesy call on Governor Uzodimma after successfully conducting their election in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Speaking for his colleagues, the National President of NANS, Usman Umar Barambu, thanked Governor Uzodimma for, not just being a father to them, but for his patriotic and nationalistic dispositions which he said marked him out from the rest of his colleagues and other leaders.

He also congratulated the governor for being both youth and students-friendly, and also, for being conscious of the fact that leadership is all about service to the people.

Barambu said that the Governor has demonstrated leadership qualities in Imo State with his numerous people-oriented policies and programmes and assured Sen. Uzodimma that the students in Imo State have resolved to queue behind him as the November 11 governorship election date draws closer to ensure that he is comfortably reelected.

“We will not forget that you have always supported our course, so be rest assured that we will not only vote for you, but we will defend our votes.”

Governor Uzodimma was thereafter decorated with the prestigious award by Barambu assisted by the NANS Senate President, Attah Nnalue Felix and other zonal and State officials.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma told the students that “a united NANS is a united Nigeria, and that the recovery of the Nigerian youths translates to the recovery of the country.”

“We must encourage our youths if we must grow. Take ownership of the country. Defend the policies of this government. It is your government. The country belongs to you. See me as your partner. I will continue to support you. I will not disappoint your reasonable expectation.”

Governor Uzodimma challenged the NANS to work towards regulating the messages they get from the social media, advising them to weigh the positive advantages of the information on social media against the negative ones that are destroying the society.

Furthermore, the Imo State Governor urged the national students body to advise the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress against functioning as an alternative government rather than a Labour Union, noting that by planning to disorganise the government, the Labour Union may not be helping to further the course of the workers.

He said, for instance, that workers in Imo State are at peace with the government of the day because issues affecting them are always given priority by the government. He reiterated that in Imo State, workers and government are partners in progress for a better State.

On the honour done him by the NANS, Governor Uzodimma said he was overwhelmed to have been decorated by the NANS with an award in recognition of the milestone he has recorded in Imo State.

His words: “I have always maintained that the yardstick to measure the futuristic prospect of a society lies in the youths hence, my resolve to channel resources in establishing our youths through academics, skills and other empowerment programs.

“My administration remains youth-friendly and youth-oriented as we continue to build a society with a focus on sustainability of the developmental reforms and policies we have implemented.

“By this, our youths and indeed all other demography of Imo State should be rest assured that our objective of transforming our dear State remains on focus even as we hope to activate the next level of Shared Prosperity, by your support.”

The Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Chief Political Adviser/Head of Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, and other Political appointees joined the Governor in receiving the students.