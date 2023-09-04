Lagos Lawmakers Begin Screening of New Set of Nominees as Sanwo-Olu Sends Names  

Lagos Lawmakers Begin Screening of New Set of Nominees as Sanwo-Olu Sends Names  

Monday, September 4, 2023 6:07 pm


 

Speaker Obasa

Speaker Obasa

 

The Lagos State House of Assembly will on Tuesday commence the screening of a second batch of nominees sent to by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, urged the screening committee led by Hon. Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday.

Prior to the Speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented.

In the letter, Governor Sanwo-Olu said some of the names were represented while new names were added.

Titled: ‘Fowarding of Official List of Nominees for Appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers’, the letter thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment in relation to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous accessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said after careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, “I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state,” he added in the letter.

The governor said he is confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos.

He urged the House to screen the nominees for clearance.

 

Names

  1. Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen
  2. Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi
  3. Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi
  4. Engr. Olalere Odusote
  5. Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola
  6. Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem
  7. Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe
  8. Mr. Samuel Egube
  9. Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu
  10. Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada
  11. Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare
  12. Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso
  13. Mr. Mosopefolu George
  14. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje
  15. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
  16. Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi
  17. Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola
  18. Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

 

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has resolved to review the performance of the 2023 budget in preparation for the presentation of the 2024 budget eatimate by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the House had approved N1.768 trillion for the Year 2023.

Speaker Obasa urged the Committee for the budget review, headed by Hon. Sa’ad Olumo to ensure a proper review and make its report available to the House.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Police Officers paraded for allegedly extorting a total sum of N6.5million from victims they abducted in Omoku,Rivers State 29 mins ago

    Alleged Extortion of N6.5m by Police Officers: Victims Narrate Ordeals
    41 mins ago

    Wale Adedayo and media bias against Governor Abiodun
    Victor Antai NDDV Executive Director 2 hours ago

    Antai thanks Tinubu, Akpabio, others for appointment as NDDV Executive Director
    Justice Mary Odili (retired) 2 hours ago

    Odili’s Advice at Gadzama’s Colloquium Not to a Party But All Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    Deplorable fed roads: Obaseki vows to construct alternate roads
    Adams Oshiomhole 3 hours ago

    Edo north senatorial district election: Oshiomhole floors Alimikhena at tribunal
    Murtala Yakubu Ajaka 4 hours ago

    Kogi police to SDP’s Ajaka: You are under investigation
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 5 hours ago

    Fuel subsidy palliative: Obaseki approves free transport service across Edo