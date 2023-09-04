Lagos Lawmakers Begin Screening of New Set of Nominees as Sanwo-Olu Sends Names  

The Lagos State House of Assembly will on Tuesday commence the screening of a second batch of nominees sent to by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, urged the screening committee led by Hon. Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday.

Prior to the Speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented.

In the letter, Governor Sanwo-Olu said some of the names were represented while new names were added.

Titled: ‘Fowarding of Official List of Nominees for Appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers’, the letter thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment in relation to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous accessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said after careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, “I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state,” he added in the letter.

The governor said he is confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos.

He urged the House to screen the nominees for clearance.

Names

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi Engr. Olalere Odusote Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe Mr. Samuel Egube Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso Mr. Mosopefolu George Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje Dr. Olumide Oluyinka Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has resolved to review the performance of the 2023 budget in preparation for the presentation of the 2024 budget eatimate by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the House had approved N1.768 trillion for the Year 2023.

Speaker Obasa urged the Committee for the budget review, headed by Hon. Sa’ad Olumo to ensure a proper review and make its report available to the House.