Outcome of LG polls reaffirms PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that the outcome of Saturday’s local government election results affirms the dominance of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a reflection of the wish of the majority of Edo people.

He stated this on Sunday at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki.

Recall that the State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), had announced the PDP victorious in the 18 local government areas of the state.

Obaseki who was elated over the outcome of the local government election, said Edo people are democratically mature as there was no single violence recorded during the electioneering process.

He said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the State and want to thank the people. You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.

“I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). I went round and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas and it was quite impressive. The turnout was fair as expected and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities.

“The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend. Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election. The mass participation and dominance of PDP as a party in the State was clearly exhibited in this election.”

Obaseki further noted, “I have not seen an election that has not been challenged even the one in America was challenged. That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process; for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.

“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming as PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it was a major national election. I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the State and Councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State but I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties and I am not surprised at the results from the election.”

“There was no violence and this shows that the election result is a reflection of the wish of the Edo people,” he added.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie and the Chairman-elect of Oredo Local Government Council, Dr. Tom Obaseki, were among other top government functionaries present at the church service.