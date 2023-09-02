Kogi Guber: Ganduje upbeat of APC victory

Richard Elesho

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said the party will win landslide in the 11 Novenber Kogi State governorship election.

He disclosed this at a dinner organised to honour the members of the Kogi State National Campaign Council for the Governorship Election who are in the state for the official inauguration of the Committee.

Ganduje described Kogi State as secured for the party and expressed confidence that the party will this time around record 99% success in the election above the 90% success it recorded during the 2023 General election.

He assured of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s support in providing an enabling environment required for peaceful and credible conduct of the Kogi Governorship election.

Ganduje assured of the support of the APC National Working Committee that would enable the party to win, and urged all hands to be on deck, and more united for victory.

In his remarks, Gov. Yahaya Bello assured that the party would win more than 90% of the votes and described the state as an APC state since he came on board.

Bello expressed confidence about his successor, the APC Governorship flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, as one who has been well groomed, with the needed experience and competence, and assured that he will do well in providing the needed leadership.

While recalling that upon his assumption of office, Kogi State used to be majorly a PDP State, he attributed his leadership style, successes, and achievements as reasons the state converted to APC.

Bello described the APC Governorship Candidates, Ododo, and Oyibo Salifu, his running mate, as experienced, assuring that the team has all it takes to sustain and build on his achievements .

Speaking at the dinner, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, the APC Governorship Flagbearer, promised to lead the state in a manner that the people would be proud of.