President Tinubu Salutes Vice President Kashim Shettima at 57

On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shares in the joy of well deserved celebration as Vice President Kashim Shettima turns 57 on September 2, 2023.

President Tinubu joins family, friends and associates of the former Executive Governor of Borno State in thanksgiving to God for the sustained grace of wisdom, character, compassion and bold leadership demonstrated by the Vice President over his years of service to Nigeria with notable distinction in both the private and public sectors.

President Tinubu extols Senator Shettima for his undying loyalty to the nation, and his steadfast resolve to improve society throughout an illustrious career, which included service in education as a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, prior to moving into, and rising meteorically through the banking industry, before accepting to serve Borno State as a Commissioner in five different ministries.

The President extols the Vice President for his unusual courage in presiding over Borno State for eight years, during which a deadly insurgency riddled large areas of the North East. This remarkable public servant defied all odds in the region with a ferociously intellectual mind and an innovative doggedness to solve dynamic problems with dynamic solutions, building high quality leaders and institutions for the sustainably developing future of Borno State.

As the able Vice President celebrates another year of life, the President prays for the continued well-being of the quintessential political leader and his family.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale