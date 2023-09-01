NASIEC To Conduct Council Elections In August 2024

Nkrumah Bankong-obi/Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission, NASIEC has announced plans to conduct local government area chairmanship and councillorship on 31August, 2024. The Commission’s chairman, Ayuba Wandai Usman, a lawyer, made this known at a press briefing on Thursday at the NASIEC headquarters in Lafia. He said the issuance of notice of elections is in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as (amended).

“As you are aware, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission is a law-abiding institution that has continued to promote adherence to Laws, Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of Local Government Councils Elections in Nasarawa State,” Usman said noting that following the provisions of the law, the electoral body is therefore following processes leading to the elections property.

Political Parties and aspirants are reminded “that the place for the delivery of nomination papers for the elective offices shall be the Commission’s headquarters, Democracy House, Shendam Road, Lafia.”

A schedule of activities released by the Commission also indicates that party primaries to choose candidates for the polls will take place between 3 January and 10 February, 2024 while submission of candidates by the parties will close on 13 February, 2024.

Campaigns are scheduled to begin on 14 February. Within the period, candidates filed by the parties will be screened and their particulars published. If there any cases, there is a window for substitution of candidates between 4 March to 6 March, 2024 while the full list of nominated candidates will be published on 8 March, 2024.

The schedule also shows that the voter register will be on display on 10 May while the publication of notice of poll is fixed for 7 August, 2024 before the elections hold on 31 August. Some of the activities are designed to take place across the electoral polling units while others will take place at the Commission’s headquarters.