NASIEC To Conduct Council Elections In August 2024

NASIEC To Conduct Council Elections In August 2024

Friday, September 1, 2023 10:35 am


Ayuba Wandai Usman flanked by other NASIEC Commissioners at the briefing

Nkrumah Bankong-obi/Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission, NASIEC has announced plans to conduct local government area chairmanship and councillorship on 31August, 2024. The Commission’s chairman, Ayuba Wandai Usman, a lawyer, made this known at a press briefing on Thursday at the NASIEC headquarters in Lafia. He said the issuance of notice of elections is in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as (amended).

“As you are aware, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission is a law-abiding institution that has continued to promote adherence to Laws, Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of Local Government Councils Elections in Nasarawa State,” Usman said noting that following the provisions of the law, the electoral body is therefore following processes leading to the elections property.

Political Parties and aspirants are reminded “that the place for the delivery of nomination papers for the elective offices shall be the Commission’s headquarters, Democracy House, Shendam Road, Lafia.”

A schedule of activities released by the Commission also indicates that party primaries to choose candidates for the polls will take place between 3 January and 10 February, 2024 while submission of candidates by the parties will close on 13 February, 2024.

Campaigns are scheduled to begin on 14 February. Within the period, candidates filed by the parties will be screened and their particulars published. If there any cases, there is a window for substitution of candidates between 4 March to 6 March, 2024 while the full list of nominated candidates will be published on 8 March, 2024.

The schedule also shows that the voter register will be on display on 10 May while the publication of notice of poll is fixed for 7 August, 2024 before the elections hold on 31 August. Some of the activities are designed to take place across the electoral polling units while others will take place at the Commission’s headquarters.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Where are the Fulani herdsmen?
     Ike, Lucy, Prince, Seyi 8 hours ago

    Breaking: Ike, Lucy, Prince, Seyi evicted from BBNaija All Stars
    Keith Shiri 9 hours ago

    International Film Curator Keith Shiri Re-Appointed AMAA 2023 Jury President
    Cadet Sulaiman Jika 9 hours ago

    POLAC Commandant mourns Cadet Sulaiman
    Nigerian children 9 hours ago

    How eHealth Africa, Sokoto govt facilitate delivery of 2m Vaccine, immunize 800,000 children in 6 months
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 9 hours ago

    Outcome of LG polls reaffirms PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki
    10 hours ago

    Deplorable federal roads: Edo PDP carpets Umahi, describes comment as reckless, insensitive
    POWA chairperson and invited guests at the high table 10 hours ago

    Day Kano POWA organized sent-forth for 16 elders, plans economic empowerment for 173 widows, others