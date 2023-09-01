Edo 2024: Anxiety Mounts As Esan Elders Await Implementation of Committee Report

*To Resolve on Pruning Aspirants from Edo Central

*Opt for Consensus Building Strategy

Leaders of the pan Esan socio-cultural organization, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI) and other stakeholders, are anxiously awaiting report of the Implementation Committee led by revered Constitutional Law Professor, Michael Ikhariale, to resolve the knotty issue of pruning the load of persons of Esan extraction angling for the Edo State Governorship race slated for 2024. Feelers reveal that the Committee which is wrapping up its report this weekend, may recommend consensus building perceived as “winning strategy” as a way of whipping the aspirants into line.

The 11- person Implementation Committee had a crucial engagement with the governorship aspirants across parties in Benin City, the Edo State capital last weekend as part of the move to guage their suitability in order to ensure that Esan which makes up Edo Central Senatorial Zone, puts its best foot forward in the race for a successor to incumbent Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki whose term winds up on November 12 next year.

No doubt, many of the aspirants which include Prof Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor, who had a stint as Governor for 18 months, three other prominent professors, five former Speakers of Edo State House of Assembly, among others parade worthy and enviable credentials. But Esan leaders are worried that the load of aspirants may whittle the chances of Edo Central if all of them go to primaries in their respective parties against fewer aspirants from the other two zones. In the words of Ikhariale, “there is a legitimate expectation that the Governor’s position in Edo State is now for Esan people to lose and quite frankly, there is the real possibility that we might just lose it if we do not put our house in order by quickly formulating a winning strategy.”

Although Ikhariale, who recently rounded up his term as Visiting Professor at America’s Ivy League, Harvard University, explained that their assignment was not to “screen out” any aspirants since that is the forte of the political parties, the engagement was no doubt an attempt to sift the grain from the shaft and ensure that only formidable persons with clout and influential reach to the other two zones – Edo North and Edo South are supported.

“ Before I proceed further, please permit me to make this fundamental clarification about today’s activities. We are certainly not here to “screen out” anyone neither do we have the desire or inclination to do so. The issue of screening aspirants is within the remit of the various political parties.

“What we invited you for is an interactive engagement wherein we would look at each other’s relative strengths and weaknesses and then proceed to honestly tell ourselves about our levels of readiness in the Esan quest for the governorship position.

“Going forward, we expect this engagement to be frank, dispassionate, and objectively based on a set of objective criteria. The outcome of today’s engagement shall be submitted to the leadership of EOI and other critical stakeholders for their deliberations and further actions.

“We all know that whenever brothers go into any discussion behind closed doors and they come out all smiling, it is usually an indication that they have deceived themselves. We of the EOI obviously do not intend to do such to ourselves here or unduly make anyone unhappy.

“Looking at the contemporary political landscape of Edo State, it is easy to observe that there has never been a better opportunity in recent election cycles for Esanland to produce a Governor. Constitutionally, there are three senatorial districts in the State, namely, Edo North, Edo South and Edo Central (Esanland). Of these three, it is only Edo Central that has not yet produced a Governor for almost twenty years. The last time we had a Governor of Esan extraction, his tenure was unfortunately truncated within a few months of its inauguration.

“ EOI’s primary goal, in the circumstance, is to objectively reason with all the aspirants with a view to building consensus around those aspirants who have realistic chances within their respective parties and Esan people will support those aspirants while allowing the good people of Edo State make their choice,” he contends.

Aside from Prof Ikhariale, who chairs the Implementation Committee set up by Esan Okpa Initiative with Chief Executive Officer, Novelpotta, Dr. CeleyOkogun as secretary, other members include Linguistics Scholar at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Philomena Ejele and Education Scholar, Prof Oyaziwo Aluede who teaches at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. The committee also has Acting Director General, Edo State Directorate of Quality Assuarance, Dr. Roseline Etiti Okosun, a Political Development Expert, Dr. Ono’ohomen Ebhohimhen and Engr. Francis Oriakhi, president, Esan Club 30 based in Port Harcourt as members. Both Rev, Fr. (Dr.) Fidelis Arhedo and Mallam Abdulkadiri Mukhtar represent faith based organisations in the committee while Mr. Prosper Iyere and Mr. Alex Orukpe are drawn from youth organizations.

The engagement with the aspirants mostly members of the three leading parties – All Progressive Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Patty (LP) was generally described as “fruitful”. Apart from Osunbor, some of the high profile aspirants who turned up for the event include Edo State APC Chairman, Col David Imuse, former APC Chairman, Barr Anselm Ojezua, former Chairman, Esan North East Local Government, Hon John Yakubu and former Edo State Government House Chaplain, Rev Fr Andrew Obinyan. Others are Prof Sylvester Odion Akhaine, Prof Amb Martins Uhomoibhi and Prof Osezua Ehiyamen

The gathering also featured former Speakers, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Francis Okiye, Rt Hon Friday Itula, Rt Hon Bright Omokhodion and former Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Festus Ebea. Although former Speaker, Rt Hon Victor Edoro and former member, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Serguis Ogun indicated their willingness to attend, they could not make it.

Of the 26 aspirants who responded to the invitation of the Implementation Committee, only 17 eventually made last weekend’s engagement. Three aspirants based in the Diaspora requested for a Zoom facility which could not be immediately arranged. Two others sent apologies with no word received from four aspirants who had initially responded to the letter of invitation. Leaders of Esan Okpa Initiative led by its President, Rt Hon Mathew Egbadon and other Esan elders had earlier met with aspirants of Edo Central extraction last July in Benin City as part of the move to prune the number of aspirants from the zone.