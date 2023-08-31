Video/Shocker! What was recovered at residence of outsted Gabonese President’s son’s aide

Video/Shocker! What was recovered at residence of outsted Gabonese President’s son’s aide

Thursday, August 31, 2023 3:33 pm


Bags recovered in Gabon President’s son’s aide. Photo credit: https://www.ghpage.com

By Nehru Odeh

While the ripples generated by  the coup in Gabon have yet to die down, suitcases and bags full of various hard currencies have been recovered at the residence of outsted President Ali Bongo’s son’s Chief of Staff.

The revolutionaries reportedly uncovered the loot in Yann Ngulu’s house. Yann Ngulu was the Chief of Staff of Nourredine Bongo, the eldest son of deposed President Bongo.‌‌

The bags could be seen in the video posted on Wednesday and currently making the rounds on X app (formerly Twitter) filled with bundles of CFA francs, dollars and Euros.

The former president’s son, Nourredine, who was the co-ordinator of presidential affairs, which  gave him the authority to  oversee administration, security and defence sectors, was also arrested on Wednesday for alleged corruption, embezzlement and treason.

It would be recalled that  group of top Gabonese military officers seized power on Wednesday, toppling President Ali Bongo who had been in power for 14 years.

Bongo had just been re-elected in a controversial election the results of which were hotly contested by the opposition.

Ali’s father, Omar Bongo, was in power for 42 years. The Bongo family have been in power for a total of 56 years which led to the coup and has since caused a stir online.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Edo LG elections: Labour Party pulls out, calls for cancelation
    4 hours ago

    Thus Counsels Isese   
    Governor Kayode Fayemi: Chairman, NGF 5 hours ago

    Why is Fayemi Not in Government?
    5 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: Ganduje upbeat of APC victory
    10 hours ago

    “Why I will soon be left alone by myself” – Prof Soyinka
    14 hours ago

    Ministers: Now the ball in your court
    14 hours ago

    Soyinka throws more punches, gives reasons Isese is more than just mere religion
    The National Policy Document on Eye Health being presented to President Tinubu 24 hours ago

    President Tinubu Approves Initiative to Provide 5m Eyeglasses to Nigerians With Sight Impediments