Video/Shocker! What was recovered at residence of outsted Gabonese President’s son’s aide

By Nehru Odeh

While the ripples generated by the coup in Gabon have yet to die down, suitcases and bags full of various hard currencies have been recovered at the residence of outsted President Ali Bongo’s son’s Chief of Staff.

The revolutionaries reportedly uncovered the loot in Yann Ngulu’s house. Yann Ngulu was the Chief of Staff of Nourredine Bongo, the eldest son of deposed President Bongo.‌‌

The bags could be seen in the video posted on Wednesday and currently making the rounds on X app (formerly Twitter) filled with bundles of CFA francs, dollars and Euros.

The former president’s son, Nourredine, who was the co-ordinator of presidential affairs, which gave him the authority to oversee administration, security and defence sectors, was also arrested on Wednesday for alleged corruption, embezzlement and treason.

It would be recalled that group of top Gabonese military officers seized power on Wednesday, toppling President Ali Bongo who had been in power for 14 years.

Bongo had just been re-elected in a controversial election the results of which were hotly contested by the opposition.

Ali’s father, Omar Bongo, was in power for 42 years. The Bongo family have been in power for a total of 56 years which led to the coup and has since caused a stir online.