Kogi 2023: SDP’s Ajaka speaks on meeting with Gov Bello, Ododo

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate in the 11 November 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has denied any meeting between him and the duo of either Governor Yahaya Bello or Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, noting that if there would ever be a meeting of the group, it would most likely be at next year’s inauguration ceremony.

Director of Communication in the SDP Campaign Council, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, who made the clarification in a statement, accused the state government of generating and spreading fake news ahead of the election. He said Ajaka is galloping to victory in polls and urged the public to ignore desperate reports by “an obvious rogue blog.’

“This brazen falsehood following closely on the heels of Bello’s disgraceful stage-managing of decamping of fake executives of the SDP a couple of weeks ago demonstrates the sheer desperation in the camp of the despot and the handpicked minion he parades as APC Governorship candidate.

“It will be recalled that on the 11th of August, touts and urchins were gathered from the streets of Lokoja and given free caftans and caps to wear to pose for a group picture with Mr Bello. The picture was later brandished by Mr Bello as Zonal and Local Government Executives of the SDP who came to Government House Lokoja to decamp.

“Because we busted the unintelligent scam and ridiculed his asininity, he has now descended to inventing fake news through faceless blogs, believing that since its not directly coming from him the public could be fooled into believing the falsehood.

“For the avoidance of doubt the SDP Candidate, Muritala Ajaka who officially left the APC in May this year has never met with Mr Bello and his cousin Usman Ododo at anytime since his defection and has absolutely no reason to want to meet with people who have nothing to offer except violence, bloodletting and barefaced looting.

“Ajaka and the SDP Horse are galloping to a resounding victory, and we shall not be distracted by fake news invented and spread by a drowning outlaw desecrating the reverred seat of power in our state.

“If Bello and Alhaji Ajaka would ever meet again its most likely to be at the handing over ceremony on January 27, 2024 – if Mr Bello is brave enough to appear for the event after 8 years of atrocities against the people, the land of Kogi and the Nigerian Laws against abuse of office and financial crimes.

“For now, we strongly advise Mr Bello to make his peace with the fate of inevitable defeat that awaits him by commencing a comprehensive preparation of his record of misgovernance to be presented to Ajaka as hand over notes.

“His notoriety for violence and bloodletting or his avowed disreputation for compromising electoral and security agencies or his newfound lust for inventing fake and wild news will not save him this time around.

“We advise the general public to treat this wild falsehood of a fictitious meeting between Alhaji Ajaka and the Bello/Ododo ring as another antic of a drowning gang desperate to hang unto power to keep despoiling the resources of our dear state.