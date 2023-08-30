Kano NNPP chairman debunks suspension of Kwankwaso from the party

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, has debunked media reports of the suspension allegedly slammed on the National Leader and 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso by the Board of Trustees (BoT), describing it as untrue.

Dungurawa who spoke from Abuja through a telephone interview said the reported suspension was a farce as it was not carried out by the party’s national leadership.

According to him, “as I am speaking with you; a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is going on where a vote of confidence has been passed on our National Leader.”

He added that Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf and all National Assembly members of the party, including state chairmen were all present when the party’s National Leadership passed a vote of confidence on Senator Kwankwaso.

He said the National Leadership of the party, party stakeholders, party chieftains and party faithful all hold Senator Kwankwaso to high esteem, and wondered where the said “suspension” was coming from.

“Kwankwaso is the leader of the party and for somebody to come out with a fake news of his suspension is tantamount to dragging his name and hard-earned reputation to the mud.

“I am presently in Abuja where the party executive is holding a meeting, there was nothing like that,” he added.

Our Correspondent recalls that the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported on Tuesday that the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NNPP had suspended Senator Kwankwaso for alleged anti party activities.