Obaseki disbands Deputy Governor’s media crew

By Jethro Ibileke

The face off between Governor Godwin Obaseki of of Edo State and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, is gradually assuming, with the disbandment of the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor.

Recall that members of the media crew of the embattled deputy governor was walked out of the venue of the 60th anniversary celebration of Midwest Referendum Monday morning by security operatives attached to the office of the Governor.

Efforts by the Deputy Governor to make sure they remain in the venue were rebuffed by security operatives who said they were working on “instruction from above.”

Shaibu who was heard in a viral video, could be heard saying he could not be in an event where his media crew is barred. He subsequently stormed out of the venue.

A member of the media crew who confined in our correspondent, said they were already at work inside the hall when the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Andrew Okungbowa and the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Governor, Ms Osarumwense Margaret Ojo, identified the crew members one after the other before security men of the Governor walked them out of the venue.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, Monday night, contained the disbursement of the deputy governor’s press crew.

According to the statement, the government has directed the “Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.”

The statement added: “This directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the Deputy Governor, attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

“This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event. The orchestrated and stage managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Ebomiana Musa could not be reached for a reaction and to conferment if the press crew of his boss actually arrived late at the colloquium, as he could not be reached on his mobile phone.