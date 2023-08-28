Kano anti-corruption czar vows to intensify fight against corruption, despite attacks by detractors 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC), Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, on Monday, declared that no amount of intimidation and blacmmail from people he described as fifth columnists would stop the Commission from investigating and prosecuting alleged corrupt public office holders in the state.

Bar. Muhuyi who spoke to Journalists in his office also described recent news alleging corrupt practices within the management of the Commission, as part of plots by highly connected politicians, who are under investigation by the Commission to dent its image and evade justice.

According to him, all the activities of the Commission are being conducted within the ambits of the law establishing it.

He said no amount of gimmicks by corrupt public office holders, both past and present will stop the Commission from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

He said: “You are aware of unfolding events concerning the commission in recent times. These are orchestrations of those who have clear cases of corruption to answer. They are doing everything possible to frustrate the efforts of the commission, but we are not deterred.

“Just recently, a law firm defending the case of N4 billion fraud at KASCO, which is already before a Kano High Court went as far as writing the Inspector General of Police for withdrawal of Police personnel attached to the commission.

“Their argument was that the commission has no power to investigate corrupt public office holders. To us, this is laughable and we will not give in to such cheap ploys by those who siphoned public money to evade justice.”

Bar. Muhuyi maintained that, “since the case is in court; and we have enough evidence to prove our case, we are not losing sleep. We will remain focused; and will continue trying our best towards ensuring that public funds and property diverted into private pockets and use, will be recovered.”

According to him, though the Commission would keep abiding by the Rule of Law, nothing would stop it from fishing out and prosecuting corrupt public office holders.

He said the Commission already has a Court of Appeal judgment that allows it to investigate, not only executive members of government and government agencies but, even those working in the judiciary.

“We are not deterred in all our investigations because we have weighty allegations against them. We have Court of Appeal judgment which empowers the Commission to investigate, not only the staff or former executive members of Kano State executive arm of government, but even those working in the judiciary.

“The Court of Appeal said the Commission has the powers, without even writing a letter to the Chief Judge, to investigate a matter.

” So, as far as we are concerned, they are only postponing the D-day. Nothing would stop the state from prosecuting or initiating criminal prosecution against any person ,because section 211 of the Constitution is so explicit. So, as far as we are concerned, we are not deterred.

“I believe we are on course. We will continue with our Investigations, and we will try as much as we can to get rid of corrupt practices from the system,” he stated.