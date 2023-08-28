628 BUK students enjoy scholarship by Deputy Senate President

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Deputy President of the Senate and Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has offered scholarships to 628 students of the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

A Statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudasir, indicated that the beneficiaries, who were selected from Kano North Senatorial District were given N50,000 each.

Flagging off the scheme at the School of Continuing Education, BUK, on Monday, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, said the scheme was conceived by Senator Barau Jubrin to support his constituents to pursue their studies in various tertiary institutions in the country.

He added that the gesture would be extended to all students from Kano North Senatorial District in all tertiary institutions in the country.

“This scholarship scheme was conceived to empower undergraduates from Kano North Senatorial District. Each of the students will receive N50,000 courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

” This gesture is not only for the students of BUK, every student from Kano North that is studying in Nigeria will benefit from this scheme. This is not the first time, he has been doing it. He has given similar support to farmers, and others in the society,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the gesture and study hard for them to excel in their academic pursuit.

One of the beneficiaries, Adama Iliyasu Rabiu, a level 400 student thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for the gesture.

” We are grateful for this. With this gesture, I will proceed with my registration. I thank Senator Barau Jibrin for this support. May Almighty Allah reward him,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Shamsuddeen Usman said, “I have received the N50, 000. I am in the 300 level. Yearly, I struggle to pay for my school fees. We appreciate him.”

(pix shows some of the beneciaries of the scholarship)