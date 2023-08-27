Breaking: TolaniBaj, Frodd evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

Breaking: TolaniBaj, Frodd evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

Sunday, August 27, 2023 11:00 pm


TolaniBaj and Frodd

By Nehru Odeh

TolaniBaj and Frodd have been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show. The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made this known at the live eviction show on Sunday 27 August 2023.

TolaniBaj’s eviction did not come as a surprise because her relationship with NeoEnergy made her lose focus and get into fights with fellow housemates such as CeeC and Ilebaye. This made her lose many of her fans

She herself said during the live eviction show that she expected her eviction because she was already getting tired of the show.

However, she said she had no regret being in a relationship with NeoEnergy while in the house because “he is a sweet guy.” She also said she hopes to be an international deejay after the show, adding that the fans should watch out.

Frodd, who became a father while in the house didn’t show any emotions when he was announced. He just said he was going to see his baby, Elena. “I kinda had an agreement with my wife that if I wasn’t going to cope, I would take a voluntary exit,” he said

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Superstition and Personal Development
    6 hours ago

    Poverty eradication and investment promotion for wealth creation depend on justice reform- Tinubu at NBA conference
    10 hours ago

    How we are expanding access to digital payments- Tukur, Mastercard VP
    10 hours ago

    Kogi 2023: Fulani community endorse APC’s Ododo
    Nigerian soldiers: General killed as troops battle ISWAP in Borno 12 hours ago

    The Way Some Nigerians Treat Military Men Sad, Unfortunate
    13 hours ago

    FG should clamp down on illegal oil cartels in Abuja first, for fight against oil theft to succeed – Fubara
    14 hours ago

    KOGI at 32: Abejide assures people of better future
    14 hours ago

    Family reveals cause of Anambra pastor’s death, say he didn’t kill self