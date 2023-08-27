Breaking: TolaniBaj, Frodd evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

By Nehru Odeh

TolaniBaj and Frodd have been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show. The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made this known at the live eviction show on Sunday 27 August 2023.

TolaniBaj’s eviction did not come as a surprise because her relationship with NeoEnergy made her lose focus and get into fights with fellow housemates such as CeeC and Ilebaye. This made her lose many of her fans

She herself said during the live eviction show that she expected her eviction because she was already getting tired of the show.

However, she said she had no regret being in a relationship with NeoEnergy while in the house because “he is a sweet guy.” She also said she hopes to be an international deejay after the show, adding that the fans should watch out.

Frodd, who became a father while in the house didn’t show any emotions when he was announced. He just said he was going to see his baby, Elena. “I kinda had an agreement with my wife that if I wasn’t going to cope, I would take a voluntary exit,” he said