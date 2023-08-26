Governorship Tribunal Ruling: Popular Kano Imam Leads Governor Yusuf, Deputy, Kwankwaso, SSG in Victory Prayer

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

As Kano awaits the verdict of the Governorship Tribunal in the state, a popular Imam, Sheikh Sani Hashir, on Saturday, led Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf; his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo; National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, members of Kano state Executive Council and hundreds of NNPP supporters in a victory prayer, held at Filin Mahaha, opposite Kofar Naisa, along BUK Road.

Sheikh Hashir also prayed for peace, tranquillity, prosperity and justice in Kano and Nigeria, at large.

Sheikh Hashir further prayed: “Ya Allah destroy the enemies of Kano state wherever they are. Ya Allah, the enemies of the state are there trying to steal the mandate of the people through the back door. Ya, Allah confuse them and defeat them.

” Our leaders that we willingly voted for them with Your guidance. Please protect them. Please guide them aright. Oh Allah, the enemies of the people are scheming and planning to undermine our leaders, Ya Allah! defeat the enemies of the people.

” In the name of Allah, the most Gracious, the most Compassionate. May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon our noble Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alayhi wa sallam.

” Today, we gather here and pray to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’la to express our appreciation and gratitude to Him for His numerous blessings and immeasurable mercy to us, to our state and our country.

“We prayed here today to express our thanks to Allah SWT for granting us victory in the 2023 general elections.

We gathered here today to thank Allah (SWT) for keeping our communities safe, for keeping our state secured and for keeping our country safe.

“We thank Allah (SWT) for His mercies. We thank Him for the blessings of a good rainy season for the progress being experienced in business in our state and for the emerging prosperity in our state within the last three months.

“In Kano state today, we are blessed with leaders that have started changing the landscape of the state: Pipe-borne water has started gushing in all parts of the state; Streetlights have been restored; Hospitals are being renovated and equipped.

” Schools are being renovated; assistance and supports are being extended to the most vulnerable in our communities; Auren Zawarawa (Mass marriage) has reached an advanced stage of preparation; One thousand and one graduates are being selected to be sent abroad to pursue higher degrees in September this year; Kano state is paying the registration fees of over seven thousand indigent students of Bayero University, Kano; Our roads are being rehabilitated; Refuse dumps are disappearing from our streets; Over fifty-seven thousand students were registered for NECO at a cost of about 1.3bn by this administration

“We therefore gathered here to pray for our leaders at the State and Federal levels. Oh Allah, here are our leaders, our elected leaders, whom You blessed us with.

” Ya Allah, establish an enduring peace in our State. Ya Allah bless our markets and our schools. Ya Allah, bless our businesses and our farms. Ya Allah bless our leaders and destroy their enemies.

” May peace and blessings of Allah be upon the Messenger of Allah (PBUH). Subhanakal lahumma wa bihamdika Ashshadu an la ilaha illa anta nastaghfiruka wa natubu ilay.”