Deputy Senate President Identifies New Media as Crucial to National Unity, Development

… As APC Media Network appoints Shettima, Abbas, Barau as Grand Patrons

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jubrin, has identified the New Media as very crucial to national unity and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

According to him, the new media remains a crucial tool for the promotion of national unity and development.

Senator Barau stated this while hosting members of the Northern Nigeria APC Media Network at the Senate Chambers, Abuja.

The Deputy Senate President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, and made available to our Correspondent, emphasized the need for social media influencers to channel their energy towards the promotion of unity and progress of the country.

He appealed to members of the APC Media Network to continue to promote the activities and policies of the government at all levels.

“What you are doing is commendable. Continue to promote the good things this government is doing to enhance the standard of living of the masses. Yes, there are government-owned media outfits, but we need people like you to support us in promoting our activities.

” Kindly expand the membership of your association to other parts of the country. We want a situation where if you go to Enugu from Kano you will feel at home. If you go to Zamfara from Enugu, you will feel at home. This is our country. Let us all be promoters of unity and national cohesion,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Bashir Yusuf Shuwaki, announced the appointment of the Deputy Senate President as the Grand Patron of the association.

He said: “Given your enormous contribution to the development of our country, we have decided to appoint you as the grand patron of our association. We have three grand patrons now.

“The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and the Deputy President of the Senate are grand patrons of our association.”