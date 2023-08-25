AAU gets NAFDAC’s Patents GLUCOZIL approval for Diabetes treatment

By Jethro Ibileke

The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC), has approved the use of GLUCOZIL for the management and treatment of Diabetes.

GLUCOZIL is developed and manufactured by scientists in Edo state-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

The regulatory agency also grant the University rights of Production and Patents of GLUCOZIL.

The Head of the Department of Pharmacology of the University, Dr. Jonathan Emeka Emordi, while announcing the feat, noted that GLUCOZIL is a natural product specifically prepared for the treatment of Diabetes Mellitus.

He added that as a natural product, GLUCOZIL will cause a regeneration of the beta cells that have been destroyed.

Emordi who is the Sub-Dean of Basic Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine of the University, “If the product is used for a very long period, it will not only manage diabetes but cure it completely.

“GLUCOZIL has a bonus clinical indications for the treatment of BPH, commonly known as enlarged prostate.

“In my analysis of the product, it was discovered that it has the capacity to shrink the prostate so that surgical operations can be avoided.

“The product is scientifically tested, right dose confirmed, safety proven in both humans and animals. It is also capable of flushing the human system. Simply put, it is a detoxifier. It has strong anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activities which makes it an immune booster.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, who commended Dr. Emordi, said the Management is happy with the feat achieved at the College of Medicine and the Department of Pharmacology.

“We are proud of the ranking of our scholars who are determined to excel, do us proud despite the various human and environmental challenges.

“The management is proud of Dr. Emordi and I enjoin other scholars to see his achievement as motivation for them to break new grounds and open new frontiers of knowledge and innovation for the further progress of this University in the super highway of teaching, research and community service,” he said.