Kano Peace Football Match:How CP Boys fc Trash NUJ fc 2-0

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano State Police Command fc, otherwise known as the CP Boys, on Wednesday, humbled the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) fc, 2-0 during a novelty peace football match held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

The NUJ fc which made four changes in seven minutes conceded one goal, just 20 seconds into the first-half.

The novelty football match was organized by Kano Police Command, in collaboration with Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS), to promote unity and peaceful co-existence in the state.

The fantastically entertaining match, saw the NUJ fc battling to win, but the CP Boys fc, carried the day.

The Novelty Match attracted business men, youths, women, politicians, artisans, non-governmental organizations (NGO), among other members of the public.

In his remarks after the event, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usuani Gumel, commended the police team for their determination to win the match.

While praising his boys for winning the game with courage and hard work, he also praised the NUJ fc for their efforts, pointing out that the whole idea of the match was to foster peace and unity, entertain people and ensure collaboration in securing lives and property in the state.

He commended the NUJ team for their fighting spirit.

CP Gumel who described sports, particularly football, as unifying factor, called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the police to secure the state.

In his remarks, the chairman of NUJ, Kano Council, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction at the performance of his team and the technical crew.

“We have accepted defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship. My team put in their best, and we are happy with their performance. We will keep working hard, and I assure you that we will do better next time.