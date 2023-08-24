Governor Namadi Inaugurates 25-man Environmental Sanitation Committee

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar A. Namadi has inaugurated monthly environmental sanitation committee to ensure clean and healthy environment in the state.

He inaugurated the Committee at the Council Chambers, Government House, Dutse, on Wednesday.

According to him, the committee was constituted to plan and implement sanitation activities, coordinate the activities of taskforce and Local Governments petition committees on the monthly sanitation exercise to ensure clean environment and healthy living for residents of the state.

He said his administration will continue to protect residents from environmental hazards and against unhygienic activities.

“The state government decided to bring back this committee in an effort to ensure clean and safer environments in the state.

“This exercise is aimed also at instilling discipline and self-service because we believe that people coming out together to clean their environment shows commitment and dedication.

“Therefore, the state government is ready to give all the necessary support to ensure the success of this exercise,” he said.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration, the chairman of the Committee and Commissioner of Environment, Dr Nura Dandoka, stated that clean environment play a major role in the reduction of morbidity and mortality rates.

He urged journalists to work with the government in environmental health awareness creation.

In attendance during the inauguration include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Bala Ibrahim; Chief of Staff to the Governor (CoS), Senator Mustapha Makama; State Commissioner of Police; representative of the Department of State Services; representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; representative of the State Judiciary; Chairman of Hisbah Board; representatives of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) and Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA); representatives of the Emirs of Hadejia, Gumel, Dutse, Ringim and Kazaure.