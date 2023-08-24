Dantiye Urges NAWOJ To Promote Women, Children Empowerment

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye, has urged the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to promote women development and empowerment through their reportage.

The Commissioner who received executive members of Kano state chapter of NAWOJ in his office, on a courtesy visit, tasked them on the need to focus more on issues affecting women and children, while discharging their professional duties.

A statement by Sani Abba Yola, Director Special Duties, Ministry of Information, indicated that Dantiye, former President of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), tasked NAWOJ members to use their medium to educate and create needed awareness on issues affecting women and children for redress.

He added that, “women journalists have responsibility through their reportage to educate the public on harmful socio-cultural practices and other gender based issues affecting the well-being, growth and development of women and children.”

The Commissioner said the Ministry would support and collaborate with NAWOJ, especially in capacity building of their members for improved productivity.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of Kano NAWOJ, Hafsat Sani Usman, stated that they were at Dantiye’s office to congratulate him over his recent appointment as the Commissioner of Information.

She assured the Commissioner that they would be more committed in championing women-related issues through the use of their professional tools.

(pix shows Dantiye, Directors in the Ministry, and NAWOJ executive members)