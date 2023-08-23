Mobile Policeman who shot dead Alafuro Peterside still in detention–CP Emeka

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The trigger-happy mobile policeman who shot and killed Alafuro Peterside in the presence of members of his family on August 4 is still being detained by the Command.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, said the mobile cop is currently undergoing investigation for homicide at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

CP Emeka said the officer has been in detention since the incident happened. He said the command under his watch would ensure that justice is done.

As you may know, the late Peterside was shot to death by a policeman before his wife and his three children close to a popular bar along Stadium Road, Elekahia in Port Harcourt, on August 4.