Kano Govt. Partners With Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation To Enhance Health Sector

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state government has strengthened bonds with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to enhance healthcare services in the state. This was disclosed in a statement by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Chief Press Secretary to the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

According to the statement, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who spoke through his Deputy, Comrade Gwarzo, reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening the 11-year partnership between the Kano state government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

During a meeting at the Kano State Government House on Tuesday, Governor Yusuf assured representatives from the Foundation of his commitment to improve Healthcare delivery across the state.

The statement added that “Governor Yusuf highlighted the need for around 6 million vaccine doses to combat the recent diphtheria outbreak.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Foundation for its support in the health sector and sought the Foundation’s involvement in areas such as agriculture and digital finance.

In his remarks, Mr. Jerremy Zungurana, the leader of the Foundation’s Nigerian delegation, commended Kano state’s efforts in healthcare development.

He also promised sustainable partnership and assistance for the state’s initiatives as requested by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.