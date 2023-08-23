Breaking: Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner – Nominees, Rejects 17

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 6:32 pm


Lagos Assembly Speaker Obasa

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening. The lawmakers however rejected the 17 other nominees.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the day’s sitting, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by a ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed.

He commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

He also promised that the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the State.

The confirmation was done through a voice vote as Dr. Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees.

Those confirmed include:

Hon. Layode Ibrahim
Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
Hon. Bola Olumegbon
Mr. Idris Aregbe
Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya
Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts
Engr. Abiola Olowu
Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya
Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu
Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN
Mr. Tunbosun Alake
Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde
Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
Dr. Jide Babatunde
Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Those not confirmed by the House include:

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
Prof. Akin Abayomi
Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
Ms. Barakat Bakare
Mr. Gbenga Omotosho
Engr. Olalere Odusote;
Dr. Rotimi Fashola
Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
Mr. Sam Egube;
Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
Mrs. Solape Hammond
Mr. Mosopefolu George
Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Mr. Seun Osiyemi
Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Before the exercise, Hon Mojeed Fatai briefed the House on the outcome of the screening exercise.

