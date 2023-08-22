N5b Palliative: Group Raises Alarm Over Plots By Politicians to Coerce Governors into Diverting Fund to Private Pockets

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

An international non governmental organization (NGO), the Rural Community Development Outreach, raising the alarm over moves by unscrupulous politicians to blackmail some state Governors into diverting the N5 Billion palliative released by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cursion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, into private pockets, instead of utilizing it for the welfare of the masses.

A statement by the group captioned: “Rural Development, and Unnecessary Blackmailing of Governors with Online Media: A Call to Action,” was signed by Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, Nigerian Coordinator and Danjuma Othman Mohammed, Secretary.

The Statement reads: “Rural Community Development Outreach (RCDO) is a respected non-governmental organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission since June 2010, is sounding the alarm on a concerning trend in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“As the nation witnesses an inspiring shift towards rural development and agricultural revitalization, the looming threat to the equitable distribution of the recently announced N5 billion palliative has set off alarm bells.

“The fervent drive to uplift Nigeria’s rural areas and spearhead an agricultural renaissance is currently facing risk of being sabotaged by unscrupulous tactics that have become all too familiar in the country’s political sphere.

” ‘The N5 billion palliative, a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s intervention program to mitigate the impact of the oil subsidy removal, is now a pawn in the hands of political power-brokers.

“Our intelligence reveals a troubling pattern where seasoned political operatives are leveraging their influence to strong-arm state governors into parting with the funds.

“Those who dare to stand against this coercion and refuse to succumb to the pressure of sharing the N5 billion with political cronies and godfathers are being confronted with threats of media manipulation through foreign-based online newspapers, beyond the reach of Nigeria’s legal jurisdiction.

“The resilience of state governments that have championed rural development as a blueprint to elevate large swaths of their population out of poverty is commendable.

‘States like Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, and Adamawa, led by visionary governors – Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, Gov. Bala Mohammed, Gov. Babagana Zulum, and Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri respectively – have championed policies aimed at channeling the N5 billion palliative into agricultural incentives and infrastructural amenities. This push aims to expand agrarian communities’ access to broader markets, both domestically and internationally, ushering in prosperity and progress.

“Regrettably, these conscientious efforts are being met with orchestrated political resistance and opposition. A group of power-wielding politicians, whose track record reveals a history of exploiting Nigeria’s resources for personal gain, now stand in the way of progress, opposing these promising initiatives. The battle lines are drawn, and it is the ordinary citizens and rural communities who stand to lose the most.

“RCDO urgently calls for an end to these backroom power plays. With over 133 million Nigerians already languishing below the poverty line, there is no room for self-serving politicians to interrupt this trajectory towards inclusive development. These are crucial times that demand unwavering patriotism from all Nigerians.

“Recent examples demonstrate the gravity of the situation. The unjust attacks on the reputations of leaders like Senator Bala Mohammed and Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, orchestrated through online news outlets, serve as chilling reminders of the tactics used to derail progress.

“The destiny of Nigeria is a collective endeavor and unarguably rests on the shoulders of its people. The sovereign citizens of this great nation must rise against these political machinations.

“Together, we must safeguard our right to transparent governance and foster an environment where development thrives, providing a vibrant sanctuary of opportunities for our youths and a relentless crusade against rural poverty.”