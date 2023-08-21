Tribunal Ruling: Police ban protest in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

*Kano Tribunal Scandal: APC tells members to come out in protest to defend democracy

Following brewing tension over outcome of tribunal ruling in Kano, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usuani Gumel has banned all forms street protest in Kano.

CP Gumel in a press briefing at the Police headquarters Monday morning entitled: “EMERGENCY PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FROM KANO STATE POLICE COMMAND!! BANNING OF STREET PROTESTS ACROSS KANO STATE,” warned supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to desist from engaging in protest without clearance from the police.

CP Gumel said: “In consideration of the confirmatory intelligence products at the

disposal of this Police Command, all forms of street protests are hereby banned across all parts of the State.

” Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowd in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state. Both organizers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offense against National Security

” Checks have so far been conducted by this Police Command and It’s revealing that some members of both two political parties who are influencing the members of the Civil Society to embark on this decision is merely as a result of their apprehensions and to pre-empt the judgement of the election Tribunal.

“Finally, this Police Command is ever grateful with the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the State for the peace, security, stability and the overall interest of all residents.”

However, our Correspondent reports that tension keep building up in Kano as NNPP supporters and sympathizers plan staging a protest from Kofar Nassarawa to Government House as at the time of filling this report.

Security is, however, beefed up across the streets of Kano as battle ready police men are seen stationed in strategic locations.

Earlier, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has called on its members to be on the alert over the Tribunal rulings in the state.

A Statement released by Kano APC Public Relations Officer, Ahmad M. Aruwa, obtained by our Correspondent told their members to: “Come out in defence of democracy and judiciary in the face of a planned demonstration by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) over the yet to be decided petition at the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The state Public Relation Officer of the party Muhammad M Aruwa said this in a statement, Sunday night.

Aruwa said: ‘APC members have been fully mobile to counter any anti Democratic demonstrations by NNPP, stressing that the plan demonstration is a deliberate attempt to intimidate the Judiciary and ultimately truncate democracy, rule of law and independence of the judiciary .”

Malam Aruwa further stated that, “the state APC has confidence on the judiciary in carrying out its responsibilities and remind the NNPP that whatever is the outcome of the judgement there is Appeal and Supreme Court.”

He, therefore, called on all the APC members to be at alert and await further instruction from the party.