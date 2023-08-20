President Tinubu directs minor amendments to ministries and portfolio allocation

President Tinubu directs minor amendments to ministries and portfolio allocation

Sunday, August 20, 2023 9:34 pm


President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

(B) Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    58 mins ago

    Adieu, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya
    4 hours ago

    New ministers, dare to be different, roll up your sleeves – Peterside
    4 hours ago

    Nigerian Constitution, ECOWAS Threat on Use of Force and the Place of UN Security Council
    6 hours ago

    We are praying for President Tinubu to succeed – APGA Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa  
    7 hours ago

    Why DSS should release Bawa now- Falana
    8 hours ago

    Why UBA is Investing Heavily in AI – Usoro
    10 hours ago

    Obaseki: Why my deputy is always against me
    12 hours ago

    Does Shiroro fallen soldiers’ blood matter?.