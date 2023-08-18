Yes, we arrested Bishop Otu, over death of Evangelist Happiness Echezie – Abia Police

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministeries Incorporated Bishop Timothy Otu over the death of Evangelist Happiness Echezie.

In a statement endorsed on Thursday by ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, the Command’s Police public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Command, the Police said the deceased’s body has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy examination.

According to the Police press statement,”On the 13th of August 2023, at approximately 09:30 AM, Mr. Godwin Akpan (male), residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa LGA, reported to the Isialangwa Police Division that an incident had occurred. It was revealed that on the evening of the 12th of August 2023, around 09:25 PM, a clergyman named Timothy Otu (male), associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, had checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze (female) from Isialangwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age”.

“Further details provided by Mr. Akpan indicated that on the same date, around 12:00 AM, he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze. She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose. Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene”.

“We hereby inform the public that immediate preliminary investigations have been launched into this matter. The deceased’s body has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy examination”.

“Additionally, we wish to convey that the suspected individual in this case has been apprehended”

“The case has been transferred to the State CID for discreet investigations” the Statement concluded.

General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministeries (City of Miracles)located in Obikabia Junction Aba , Abia State, was arrested by the Police over the death of a married female member of his Church mother of five in the hotel they lodged.

The deceased identified as “Evangelist Happiness” had lodged in with the Bishop at Jubilee Guest House Ovom, Ogborhill was found dead in the hotel room.

the incident happened around 11pm on Saturday 12th August 2023 after the Bishop who booked the room with her absconded after deceiving the receptionist that he was going to buy food at that time of the night.

The Manager of the Hotel who suspected foul play, immediately reported to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government Area around around 1am on Sunday morning.

When Officers of the Nigeria Police went to the hotel, the woman was lying naked with foam coming out of her mouth and nose.

According to the report, when her Phone was opened , it was discovered that the woman and mother of Five Children is a member of the Agape Evangelical Ministeries Incorporated founded by the suspect Bishop Timothy Otu and they have been having romantic relationship and discussion via text messages,s which were seen by the Police.

Investigations revealed that the woman died during the marathon sex with the Bishop.

The Police Officers traced the Bishop to his Church at Obikabia Junction, attended his Sunday Service with mofty Bishop Timothy Otu who was heavily preaching about repentance was arrested immediately after his sermon and currently being detained at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station Obingwa.

The late Evangelist Happiness hails from Umuatakawom in Obingwa, in Abia State ,while her husband was at work in Bayelsa State when the ugly incident happened.

