Uzodimma receives FIFA Women World Cup Team from Imo, gifts them land, cash

Governor Hope Uzodimma has received members of the Nigerian Super Falcons from Imo State who participated in the FIFA Women World Cup Tournament, describing them as good ambassadors of both Imo State and Nigeria.

The four Imo State born female footballers proudly received by the governor include: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale and Tochukwu Oluehi.

During the reception at the Government House Owerri, early this week, Governor Uzodimma gifted the four female footballers a plot of land and cash gift of 10,000 dollars to each of them.

Governor Uzodimma told the female footballers that they made Imo State proud with their quality representation despite the diversity of the nation, an indication Nigeria can do better as a united country where the citizens are at liberty to compete.

The Governor who reminded them that they ought to be appreciated by their government, the reason he invited them, however added: “Why wishing you good luck, do not relent in your efforts, we look forward to the day you will bring back the trophy.”

“The prophet must be known in his own town. You desire to be appreciated and that is the main reason for this meeting, to present our token to you as a way of encouragement.”

Taking to his social media platform shortly after receiving them, the Governor wrote: “I have consistently maintained that Imo State and indeed, the South East, is blessed with human capital resources.

“Interestingly, our talents have been contributing to national interest and we will continue to encourage all.

“I was impressed receiving Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale and Tochukwu Oluehi as they shared their experiences and the joy of wearing our national colours.

“When Oparanozie Desire reacted emotionally, on her social media account, over their exit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023; attributing it to the non conversion of her own penalty kick, I was moved passionately not just for their impressive performance in the competition, but for the zeal to make the nation proud.

“Thankfully, they now wear beautiful smiles even as I presented some token to them as an encouragement to do more.”

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Desire Oparanozie thanked Governor Uzodimma for his generosity and for deeming it fit to reward them not withstanding that they didn’t win.

” Your Excellency, you were not obligated to do this, but you did it as a father of all and the love you have for us. What you have done, I am sure other State governments are even thinking about it. This is too much, for lack of a better word to explain it. We thank you so much,” she said.