Mrs Obaseki urges Niger Delta students to foster unity for peace, economic development of region

By Jethro Ibileke

The wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has charged students of the Niger Delta region on the critical role of peaceful coexistence in the region for its its economic growth and development.

Mrs Obaseki who gave the charge on Thursday in Benin, at the inauguration ceremony of the Niger Delta Students Union Government (NIDSUG) Executives, harped on the critical need to establish lasting peace and stability to attract and retain investments for the oil-rich region.

Represented at the event by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Peter Okonkwo, the Edo First Lady drew attention to the pervasive crisis and conflict that have bedeviled the region, which she noted, has compelled numerous companies to relocate their headquarters from the Niger Delta to alternative areas such as Lagos.

While reaffirming Governor Godwin Obaseki’s support for the NIDSUG, she urged the youth leaders to harness their collective strength for the to the advantage of students and to advance the interests of the Niger Delta youths.

This is even as she commended the cooperative spirit and collaborative effort of the various youth groups as they worked together harmoniously toward the emergence of Mr. Scott Ogunseri as President of NIDSUG, noting that it is a testament to the unity and maturity of the youth groups from the nine Niger Delta states.

Earlier in his post-inauguration speech, Scott Ogunseri who was elected as President of the Niger Delta Student Union Government, urged his fellow students of the region to work diligently together to nurture growth and development within the organization.

Ogunseri who extended his gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife for their unwavering support during the 2023 NIDSUG National Elective Unity Convention, also named him as patron of the Union throughout the tenure of the newly inaugurated administration, in accordance with the NIDSUG constitution.