Jigawa: Governor Namadi Releases over N2 Billion to Pensioners

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Pensioners in Jigawa state are rejoicing as the state Pension Board commences payment of N2.024Billion Terminal Benefits to them.

A Statement by, Ismaila Ibrahim,

Public Relations Officer, in the

Office of the Head of the Civil Service/Office of the Secretary to the Government indicated that: “The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board have commenced the payment of N2.024Billion as a terminal benefit to 746 retired civil Servants in the State.

“The Executive Secretary of the Pension Scheme, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa, stated this at a press conference in Dutse, on Thursday.

“He said the amount was the terminal benefit for the Month of August 2023

“According to the Executive Secretary, the amount being paid will cover the retirement benefit, death pension and death pension balance.

“Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa said the payment covered retirees from the State Civil Service, Local Government Councils’ service, and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

“He said N1,785, 297,061.55 was paid to 638 retirees who retired from State service, Local Government Councils (LGC) as well as in Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA).

“He said the families of 27 deceased employees from the state civil service, 22 persons from the LGC and 29 persons from the LGEA received a total of N212, 071,042.96.

“He said a total of those on death pension balance are 29 in number and were given N26,856,455.06.

“Jigawa is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees which includes those who died in active service.

“Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa explained that the Board and the State Government will continue to ensure the welfare of its workers, for better service delivery and the well-being of retirees after service, the official said.

“He commended Governor Malam Umar Namadi for his support and cooperation to the scheme.”