CAF Game: Insurance FC makes first continental appearance after 34 years, hosts Algeria’s Aso Chlef

By Jethro Ibileke

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, Edo State will again make history on Saturday, as they play at the Continental stage for the first time after 34 years, in the opening game of its campaigns in the CAF competition, against Aso Chlef of Algeria.

Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Mr. Yusuf Alli, in a statement on Wednesday in Benin, appealed to the Benin Arsenals fans to come out in their numbers to cheer their darling team to victory.

He also disclosed that all gates to the main bowl will be wide open for free to all spectators for the match billed to kick off by 4 pm.

He said: “We just want you to know what is happening to Bendel Insurance from our own end and also from the Governor’s side of it. The last time Bendel Insurance played at the continental level was 34 years ago.

“Now, we are playing on the continent with the first match being this Saturday, we need the whole stadium to be filled up. We want a full capacity. We have tickets printed, airing television and radio commercials. Ticket gates are available for everyone. It is free.

“The state government and our governor are putting everything into hosting the match, ensuring that our team, Bendel Insurance, comes out on top on Saturday.

“For us, it is historic having not been on this stage in the last 34 years and so coming to this point, we are now and giving the fact that we have made history in the last abridged league and also the FA Cup that brought us here.

“The state government is quite aware of this and because of that, every effort is being made to ensure that no stone is left unturned and that our team comes top.”

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged residents of the State to come out in large numbers to support the home team.

This is even as he has approved the release of 10 buses to mobilise supporters to and back from the stadium.

The Governor also approved hundreds of jerseys to be distributed for free to football fans at the stadium.

Also, a roadshow has been organised to hold on Friday across Benin City, to further drum up awareness and support for the team.