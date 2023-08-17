Flawless Esthetics clinic unveils new vision for foot, skin care

By Daniels Ekugo

Flawless Esthetics Clinic, a leading destination for top-notch foot and skin care, is setting new standards in the industry under the visionary leadership of Christiana Chioma Dogo.

With a focus on empowerment and rejuvenation, this esteemed clinic is redefining the concept of care, delivering specialized treatments that elevate confidence and overall well-being for its esteemed clientele.

Established in 2019 as Flawless Nails and Beauty Lounge, Christiana Chioma Dogo recognized the need for comprehensive foot and nail care services.

This realization led to her extensive training in Nail Technology, Manicure and Pedicure, Advanced Foot Treatments, and Skin Care, culminating in the transformation of the lounge into the renowned Flawless Esthetics Clinic.

“At Flawless Esthetics Clinic, individuality is the cornerstone of their services. Each client receives personalized attention, and their unique needs are addressed with specialized treatments. From diabetic-friendly medical pedicures to expert solutions for ingrown toenails, cracked heels, and fungal nail infections, the clinic caters to a diverse range of concerns.

She said Flawless Esthetics Clinic prioritizes client safety and comfort above all as it adheres to stringent international sterilization standards and also ensures that all tools used during treatments undergo meticulous cleaning, disinfection, and autoclaving.

“The clinic takes immense pride in the transformative impact of its treatments. Clients who once faced foot discomfort and skin issues have experienced a newfound sense of confidence and well-being through the clinic’s specialized medical pedicures and advanced foot care products.

“We go beyond treatments, offering expert consultations and comprehensive care to each client. The clinic’s highly skilled team educates clients on optimal foot and nail care practices, providing specialized corrective systems for ingrown toenails and other foot-related concerns.