UNICEF makes case for children and women on criminal justice law

The Kano Field Office of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has advanced strong case for children and women protection against abuse of criminal justice law.

The Chief of Field Office, Kano, Rahama Rihood Mohammad Farah, who spoke through Larai Ogbantu, on Tuesday, during a one-day training workshop for 100 police prosecutors and investigators, organized by Kano state Police Command, in collaboration with the Magistrate Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kano branch, at Police Officers’ Mess, Bompai, frowned at abuse of women and children’s right.

He maintained that law enforcement agencies should endeavor to charge cases of children to appropriate court of jurisdiction (Juvenile courts).

UNICEF urged investigators and prosecutors to strengthen diversion and non -custodial measures as the best option for children as stipulated in the ACJL-Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

Rahama Rihood also encouraged regularly visit to detention facilities to decongest and place children in programmes that make them better citizens as mandated by the ACJL.

He said: “It is truly an honor to stand before you today as we embark on this journey that will enlighten, empower and improve policing for Women and Children. This workshop marks an important step in our collective journey towards upholding justice, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding the rights of every citizen in Kano State.

“I will like to use this opportunity to share with all that UNICEF is committed towards working with Government to strengthen Justice system to deliver child friendly justice for children in conflict with the law, child survivors, victims and witnesses.

“In this room, we have a group of dedicated professionals who play a pivotal role in upholding the pillars of justice in our society. As police investigators, you are the frontlines of truth-seeking, meticulously piecing together the puzzle of evidence to unearth the facts hidden beneath the surface. Prosecutors, on the other hand, wield the responsibility of presenting the case in a manner that respects the principles of fairness and impartiality, we must remember to:

“This workshop provides a golden opportunity to delve deeper into these legal frameworks, understand their distinctions and implications, and better equip you to deliver for citizens.

“You are entrusted with the task of preserving the rights of all individuals, regardless of their circumstances. By engaging with these laws and rules, I trust that you will fortify your commitment to creating a society where the rule of law reigns supreme and where fairness prevails over bias.

“I encourage each of you to actively participate, ask questions, share insights, and engage in discussions that will not only enrich your understanding but also foster collaboration and mutual support.

“Let this workshop be a platform for learning from each other’s experiences and perspectives, thereby refining a collective approach to investigations and prosecutions.

“On behalf of UNICEF and specifically the Chief of Field Office Kano, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers for orchestrating this valuable workshop and to all of you for dedicating your time and energy to be here. I have no doubt that the knowledge gained, and the connections formed during this workshop will resonate in your professional endeavors, ultimately contributing to a more just and equitable society for the people of Kano State.

“May this workshop be a steppingstone towards greater awareness, understanding, and cooperation. Thank you, and I wish you all a profoundly enlightening and productive experience ahead.”