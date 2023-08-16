Behold, Nigeria’s ministers and their portfolios

President Bola Tinubu made public the portfolios attached to the 46 confirmed ministerial nominees.

Included on the list are the former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as head of the Aviation Ministry, while Dele Alake will be in charge of the Solid Minerals Development Ministry, as against the expectation of many that he would be in Information..

Other ministers are Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Below is the full list: