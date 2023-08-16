Behold, Nigeria’s ministers and their portfolios

Behold, Nigeria’s ministers and their portfolios

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 9:26 pm


Nigeria’s new Ministers

President Bola Tinubu made public the portfolios attached to the 46 confirmed ministerial nominees.

Included on the list are the former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as head of the Aviation Ministry, while Dele Alake will be in charge of the Solid Minerals Development Ministry, as against the expectation of many that he would be in Information..

Other ministers are Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Below is the full list:

 

  1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
  2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
  3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
  4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji
  5. Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu
  6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa
  7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
  8. Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
  9. Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
  10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
  11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
  12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
  13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
  14. Minister of Works, David Umahi
  15. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
  16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
  17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
  18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
  19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
  20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
  21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
  22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
  23. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
  24. Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
  25. Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
  26. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
  27. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
  28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
  29. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)
  30. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
  31. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
  32. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
  33. Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
  34. Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
  35. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
  36. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
  37. Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
  38. Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
  39. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
  40. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
  41. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
  42. Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
  43. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
  44. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
  45. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
  46. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Why I’m in love with Alaafin’s wife – Portable
    6 hours ago

    The Military Coup in Niger and ECOWAS rascality 
    7 hours ago

    Fubara gifts N50million Rivers Queens handball team for winning first trophy
    8 hours ago

    Allan Ikoku land: Panel indices Okorocha for forceful acquisition of land
    8 hours ago

    Kano Environment Commissioner Warns Sabon Gari Residents Against Environmental Pollution
    9 hours ago

    Gov. Sule Denies Masterminding Predecessors’ Political Misfortune
    10 hours ago

    Loud ovation for Uzodimma at Mbaise as PDP’s plan to disrupt Iriji Mbaise flops
    11 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf admonishes law enforcement agents on criminal justice law