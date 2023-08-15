Tourism: Over 500,000 people to grace this year’s Irepa/Aba Drum festival of Igara

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than half a million people are expected to grace the 39th edition of the Irepa/Aba drum festival of Igarra/Akuku clan of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state.

The festival which is celebrated every seven years of lunar calender and six years of Gregorian calendar, would be in its 294th edition this year since it was officially documented.

The Otaru of Igarra/Akuku clan of Akoko-Edo, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki II, who disclosed this on Monday while addressing a press conference in his palace, said the federal will hold on Friday this week.

He noted that the beating of the Aba drum is the most prominent in the numerous ceremonies in the Irepa festivals.

According to the traditional ruler, celebrants of the age-grade promotional festival graduate into the council of elders in the community.

He added that the festival fosters “peace, love, harmony, preservation of our cultural heritage and to nurture the values it upholds.”

The traditional ruler commended the state government for providing adequate security during the festival in the past.

This is even solicited the cooperation of the community with the security agencies during the period.

He said: “I am aware of the meticulous preparations that have gone into making the day extraordinary and memorable for each individual.

“This Irepa festival is one of the ceremonies that we hold in high esteem and it is a celebration all over especially the day that the Aba drum is beaten, all sons and daughters come to celebrate.

“It is a ceremony that covers everybody from Igarra and for this year’s ceremony; we are expecting not less than 500,000 people.

Oba Saiki who congratulated the Opozes (Opa Osiewundo) who are graduating to Opirepa (council of elders), urged them to continue to thrive in good health and serve the community with dedication.

On his part, Mr. Adumaza Okongo, who spoke on behalf of the custodian of the Aba drum who is the oldest man in the Onubeji Household of the Eziakuta Opoporiku family, Elder Kennedy Ojo, said the beating of Aba drum is a pivotal moment of the Irepa festival activities.

“We are the owners of the Aba drum and its custody has been a reflection of our family’s ingenuity, strength and relevance from time immemorial.

“We didn’t come by this heritage by our making but by sheer dignity which has been a sacred endowment by God and our ancestors,” he added.