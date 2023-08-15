Nasarawa: Gov Sule swears in new commissioners

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The Nasarawa State executive council has been inaugurated. This follows the swearing-in of commissioners cleared by the House of Assembly. At the event, which held at the Government House Lafia yesterday, Governor Abdullahi Sule charged the appointees, who comprise 13 male and three female to keep corruption at bay while discharging their duties diligently.

“I want to implore you to key into my administration’s vision of transparency and accountability and you are to shun corrupt tendencies,” he said, calling for concerted efforts to improve on the fortunes of the State: “I also urge you to be dedicated and hardworking as this administration cherishes hard work, commitment, and loyalty,” he tasked the commissioners who were also assigned portfolios Viz: Hon. Yakubu Kwanta as Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, (Akwanga LGA); Aishatu Rufai Commissioner for Women Affairs (Awe LGA); Umar Abubakar Dan’akano, Commissioner for Agriculture, (Awe LGA); Munirat Abdullahi Commissioner for Finance (Doma); Timothy Kasuwa Commissioner for Special Duties on Security and Public Matters, (Karu); Ja’afaru Ango Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development (Karu); Margaret Elayo as Commissioner for Special Duties on Humanitarian Services and NGOs, (Keana); Bala Mulki- Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, (Keffi) and John D W Mamman as Commissioner for Education (Kokona LGA).

The others include; Abubakar Imam Zanwa, Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development (Lafia); Mr Samuel Kafu Emgba Commissioner for Science and Technology (Lafia); Ahmed Tijjani as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Nasarawa LGA; Muhammed Iyimoga Commissioner for Trade and Investment (Obi); Barr. Labaran Magaji Commissioner for Justice (Toto LGA); Dr. Gaza Gwamna as Commissioner for Health- (Toto) and Mu’azu Gosho as Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport Wamba LGA.

The State House of Assembly had screened and cleared by governor’s nominees about two weeks ago. One nominee, Haruna Musa was reportedly indisposed and couldn’t attend the confirmation hearing. Governor Sule says processes are ongoing to filled the vacuum for Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

Governor Sule also said palliatives received from the Federal I government to ameliorate the difficulties resulting from the removal of subsidy on petrol will be rolled out this week. He promised to continue to work for the good of the State through good policies and purposeful leadersh.